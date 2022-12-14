Pick n Pay Clothing opens its 300th store in SA

Pick n Pay Clothing has announced that it opened its 300th company-owned standalone store as it continues to expand its footprint around the country. In a statement, the clothing retailer of casualwear said it was on track to open 60 corporate and 5 franchise stores by the end of February 2023.

It said this was more company-owned clothing store openings than the past three years combined (59). “The clothing division plans to open around 60 to 80 stores during its next financial year,” Pick n Pay Clothing said. According to the retailer, the new stores were being designed on a four-star sustainable rating to meet the division’s aspiration to target a wide customer base in a more sustainable way.

The group said the clothing business has reported impressive growth, based on transforming from largely a womenswear fashion business to a more diversified range, including baby, children’s, and menswear. Pick n Pay Clothing general manager Hazel Pillay said: “Our refined value proposition appeals to an array of customers in South Africa, and the new diversified range is already seeing us grow market share across all divisions. “Our consistent, everyday proposition has become relatable to all customer segments – and with more stores, we are becoming even more accessible.”

The group said for the first half of the 2023 financial year, it continued its strong performance, with 14.8% sales growth, driven by both solid like-for-like sales and new stores. “Our greater focus on trendy products through collaborations with top local designers has contributed to the aspiration and fashionability of our ladieswear,” Pillay said. “Overall, customers are now experiencing better ranging and more relevant on-trend products, at everyday prices, which has increased our brand’s sentiment in the market.”

Pillay said the Futurewear collaboration initiative, which sees the retailer partner with renowned designer Gavin Rajah to develop local designers to curate exclusive collections at affordable prices, would be a big push going forward as it focuses on its strategy to grow local. The retailer currently sources over 40% of its range locally and remains focused on growing this, it said. According to the group, further improving Pick n Pay Clothing’s accessibility is its online store.