Pick n Pay Clothing reveals most sought after items in level 4 lockdown

DURBAN - It has been almost a week since Pick n Pay Clothing reopened on 1 May and customers wasted no time in shopping for new comfy ‘stay-at-home’ attire and winter wardrobe essentials. Loungewear and fleece clothing items were some of the most popular items bought this week as the days become noticeably chillier. Hazel Pillay, general manager for Pick n Pay Clothing, said that fleece clothing items were flying off the racks. “Our fleece tops and bottoms for the whole family are great to keep you warm during winter, and they make the perfect lockdown outfit for days spent at home.” Second on customers’ shopping lists was sleepwear and slippers, followed by winter jackets and knitwear. Parents also prioritised shopping for their children. "Demand for children’s fleece wear, jackets and knitwear featured prominently on parents’ shopping lists this week," said Pillay.

Under Level Four lockdown, Pick n Pay Clothing is selling babywear, childrenswear and winter clothing. The range includes sleepwear, tops, bottoms, fleece tops and bottoms, knitwear, jackets, closed shoes and slippers, socks and tights, winter hats, beanies, scarves and gloves.

Pick n Pay Clothing stores are also selling a range of masks, all locally manufactured by small businesses.

All Pick n Pay Clothing stores have reopened and customers can find the same range in the Pick n Pay grocery stores that stock clothing.

Pick n Pay Clothing stores have the same safety and prevention measures as Pick n Pay supermarkets, including hand sanitiser at the entrance and Perspex screens at all till points.

Stores have floor markers to help customers maintain safe physical distancing and the number of people in stores is being safely limited. All till points offer the new ‘Scan & Pay’ technology so that customers can be completely contactless at till points.

This new technology, called Masterpass, supports local banks, Snapscan and Zapper, and means that customers don’t have to use their bank card or use a card machine pin pad.

As a precaution, all changing rooms will be closed but customers will be able to return or exchange items should they wish.

Pick n Pay also announced that it's pensioners’ shopping hour will be moved from Wednesday to Monday and Tuesday next week to help accommodate Sassa payouts next week.

The pensioners shopping hour – a dedicated time for elderly customers to have exclusive use of the store to shop for their groceries and essentials – will be on Monday and Tuesday (4 – 5 May). Stores will open an hour earlier from 7am – 8am exclusively for customers over the age of 65 years, and for pensioner and disabled grant Sassa beneficiaries, before opening stores to all customers at 8am.

Pick n Pay’s weekly pensioners’ shopping hour will then continue from Wednesday, 13 May.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE