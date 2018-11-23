Pick n Pay Smart Shopper, can now use their BP fuel purchases to pump up their Smart Shopper points. Photo: File

DURBAN - Pick n Pay Smart Shopper, can now use their BP fuel purchases to pump up their Smart Shopper points. BP and Pick n Pay announced the launch of points for fuel at an event this morning in Cape Town.

This comes after an announcement in October that the two brands would expand their partnership to give customers even more value at a time they need it most.

For the initial launch period until 31 March 2019, Smart Shoppers will earn 20 points for every litre of fuel purchased at over 500 BP service stations across South Africa, and 10 points per litre thereafter.

Customers can also expect great specials at the pump, which will allow them to boost their points throughout the year.

Speaking at the launch John Bradshaw, Pick n Pay’s head of marketing said, "We always look for ways to give our customers the best value we can through their everyday spend. We’ve finally found a way to deliver rewards for fuel purchases and we’re really excited about this new partnership".





From left: Thandi Orleyn, BPSA Chairperson, Raymond Ackerman (Pick n Pay), Priscillah Mabelane, BPSA CEO and Gareth Ackerman (Pick n Pay chairman). Photo: Supplied

Customers will be able to spend their fuel points at any Pick n Pay store, directly at the till point.

BP Southern Africa head of marketing, Tebogo Mekoa says that BP is always looking for exciting ways to keep their customers rewarded when they fill up.

"Offering our customers the opportunity to earn Smart Shopper points just for filling up at BP is a great way for us to say thank you, and we are looking forward to giving our customers a good experience when they visit our service stations," said Mekoa.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE