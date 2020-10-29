Pick n Pay customers can now get their receipts emailed to them

DURBAN - Pick n Pay’s Smart Shoppers can now get till receipts emailed to them instead of receiving a printed receipt.

The receipts will also be loaded onto customer’s PnP mobile app profile for 90 days so that they are saved in one place for easy access and review.

Pick n Pay’s new Digital Receipts will be sent to a customer’s email or PnP app within minutes of completing their purchase at any Pick n Pay store.

Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper initiative will significantly reduce till slip litter by sending customers their receipt digitally, and only printing a small summary slip at check-out as proof of purchase.

John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay said, “Customers are already telling us they enjoying the option of not having to worry where they have put their till receipt”.