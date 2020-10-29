Pick n Pay customers can now get their receipts emailed to them
DURBAN - Pick n Pay’s Smart Shoppers can now get till receipts emailed to them instead of receiving a printed receipt.
The receipts will also be loaded onto customer’s PnP mobile app profile for 90 days so that they are saved in one place for easy access and review.
Pick n Pay’s new Digital Receipts will be sent to a customer’s email or PnP app within minutes of completing their purchase at any Pick n Pay store.
Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper initiative will significantly reduce till slip litter by sending customers their receipt digitally, and only printing a small summary slip at check-out as proof of purchase.
John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay said, “Customers are already telling us they enjoying the option of not having to worry where they have put their till receipt”.
Close to 13,000 customers signed up during the pilot phase earlier this year and within a week of launching to Smart Shoppers last week, an additional 7,000 customers have opted in to receive digital receipts.
Should customers who have opted in to Digital Receipts ever want a printed slip, they can simply ask the cashier to print their full receipt.
Customers who wish to return a product can show their digital receipt from their email or on the PnP mobile app, or provide their summary slip which includes a scannable barcode.
Smart Shopper customers can opt-in for Digital receipts via their online profile on the PnP website or mobile app by updating their preferences. Customers will need to provide a valid email address.
