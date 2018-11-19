CAPE TOWN - Pick n Pay has released a sneak preview of five deals that will be available to customers in-store nationwide this Black Friday. “We wanted to give customers a sneak peek at some of the amazing Black Friday deals they can expect from our stores this year,” said John Bradshaw, head of marketing at Pick n Pay.

Here are some of the big discounts to whet customers’ appetites:

For electronics – a favourite category for many Black Friday shoppers:

Pick n Pay customers will save 50% off the Russell Hobbs Steam Iron Bundle (was R599,00, now R299,00).

There is also R1 000 off the AIM 50" Full HD Smart LED TV (previously R4 999, now R3 999).

In fresh and edible foods:

Customers will save 33% on Bulk Stewing beef – this will drop from R87,99 p/kg to R59,00 p/kg.

A 200g Nescafe Gold Assorted Jar will be R60,00 (down 44% from R106,99).

In the household category:

OMO Auto Washing Powder Flexi 3KG will cost just R49,99 (down 35% from R76,99).

“These are just five examples and some of the discounts we’ll be offering on the day will be even better. We still have a few surprises up our sleeves, but we wanted to give customers a preview of what to expect this coming Friday,” said Bradshaw. Customers can expect deals of up to 50% across all categories in-store. This includes liquor, food, toiletries, household products and appliances.”

All Pick n Pay stores nationwide will open at 06.59am on Black Friday 23 November 2018, and their deals will run over a three-day period until 25 November 2018.

Pick n Pay’s online shop will launch its Black Friday deals at 00.01am on the 23 November 2018.

These will also run for three days and the online shop will have selected online-only deals too.

“For a convenient and a stress-free Black Friday shopping experience, we invite customers to shop online. For Black Friday weekend we have added additional delivery and Click n Collect slots to minimise any delays in customers receiving their Black Friday purchases.”

Bradshaw said that they have been preparing for weeks for their biggest Black Friday ever, and were really looking forward to welcoming customers in-store over the weekend.

“We have worked hard to bring our customers the best deals and to ensure we have enough stock available for all customer looking for great deals.”

