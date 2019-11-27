Some of the deals include:





“We’ve secured some great deals so that customers can save on the items they really want this Black Friday. Black Friday is one of our busiest trading days so our Hypermarket Black Friday deals lets our customers get their favourite items without the rush on Black Friday when our full range of deals becomes available,” says John Bradshaw, retail executive: Marketing at Pick n Pay.





To make sure as many customers as possible get to enjoy these deals, Pick n Pay has limited some of the deals to a specific number per customers.





Pick n Pay’s Black Friday deals – across all categories – will launch on Friday 29 November and run over three-days until 1 December. Pick n Pay has shared five of these deals as a teaser of what customers can expect this coming Friday:



The five deals that have been shared are: AIM 50” (127cm) Full LED TV for R2 999,99 (save R2000,00)

PnP Bulk Stewing Beef Bone for R59,99 per kg (save R23,00 per kg)

Nescafe Gold Instant Coffee Assorted 200g for R60,00 (save R46,00)

Women’s Denim Jegging for R129,99 (was R199,99)

Pampers New or Active-Baby Disposable Nappies Jumbo Pack, Premium Care Disposable Pants Value Pack or Active Baby Disposable Pants Jumbo Pack Assorted for R148,00 per pack (save R81,00)

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE