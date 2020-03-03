Pick n Pay launches new online scheduled grocery delivery service

DURBAN - Pick n Pay has launched an online scheduled grocery delivery service that enables customers to set up an automatic, weekly or monthly, delivery of items that are purchased regularly. Removing the hassle of manually placing regular online orders for essentials, this new online shopping feature, called Grocery Genius, offers customers an easy and more convenient way to re-stock products - from the week’s groceries to monthly pantry and household items. This new service is expected to further change the landscape of how customers maximise convenience when shopping for their groceries. After a successful pilot with a group of shoppers last year, this service is now available to all Pick n Pay online shoppers. "It is as easy as ‘set it and forget it’ and the feedback has been very positive as time-saving has always been a major priority for our customers," said Georgina Muirhead, Pick n Pay's online manger.

How does it work?

Muirhead said that customers will fill an online trolley by selecting the products they want delivered regularly. Majority of these items will likely be found in their 'personalised favourite aisle' on their profile which shows the items they purchase most often.

Customers then select the day of the week or date of the month they’d like them delivered.

Customers need to set up their scheduled delivery once and their basic shopping needs will be fulfilled weekly or monthly with no further action required.

The retailer’s full online shop range is available for the scheduled delivery service, and customers will continue to earn Smart Shopper points for all their online shops.

The Grocery Genius service is free and delivery for a customer’s first scheduled delivery will be free.

Thereafter customers only pay the standard delivery fee (R60). Customers can cancel or pause the service at any time at the click of a button on their mobile or desktop.

"We also remind customers three days before their scheduled order is set for delivery should they wish to add or remove any products to their online trolley. If customers forget to remove items they don’t need that week or month, they can simply return these items with the driver or in-store," said Muirhead.

This is the ideal solution for those with limited time, or for customers who want to avoid the tedium of repeat purchases at every shopping trip or online.

Besides being innovative the retailer recently announced that the retailers branded product packaging to be 100 percent reusable or recyclable by 2025.

Pick n Pay will significantly reduce the impact of single-use plastic and packaging by 2025. Since 2018, the retailer has successfully implemented a number of initiatives to reduce packaging and single-use plastic at its stores and throughout its supply chain.

Their ambitious 2025 targets will intensify their efforts:

1. 100 percent of Pick n Pay packaging will be reusable or recyclable

2. 100 percent of cardboard and paper used for Pick n Pay packaging will responsibility sourced

3. 30 percent average recycled content across all Pick n Pay packaging

4. 30 percent reduction in average packaging weight of Pick n Pay branded products [FY2018 baseline]

5. 30 percent increase in sales of reusable bags, [FY2019 baseline]



By 2023, all Pick n Pay-branded products will feature the new on-pack recycling label to help customers understand how best to recycle their packaging.

