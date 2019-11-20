Pick n Pay launches new products for health food range









The retailer has relaunched its Livewell range to include easy-to-read labels for smarter, healthier food choices. Photo: Supplied DURBAN - Pick n Pay will now help customers make more informed choices in a major healthy eating drive to make healthier eating cheaper, easier, and more accessible. The retailer has relaunched its Livewell range to include easy-to-read labels for smarter, healthier food choices. "At a glance, customers can easily identify a product’s health benefits and know exactly what they’re buying for themselves and their families," said Nicki Russell, Head of Innovation and Trend at Pick n Pay. 150 new products will be launched before the end of January 2020 to complement the more than 330 PnP Livewell products already on shelf, ranging across fresh, pantry items and frozen options. Russell added, "The PnP Livewell products meet strict criteria based on government guidelines for fat, saturated fat, added sugar and salt. We’ve worked really hard to make our products healthier in line with these guidelines. For example, last year we cut 240 tonnes of salt (calculated as grams reduction per product sold) from our own brand range".

He said, "The PnP Livewell range is ideal for customers looking for a healthier alternative or who might have a health condition that restricts the intake of certain foods or ingredients. New labelling will also help customers quickly identify low carb and Free From (Gluten and Lactose) items, as well as vegetarian or vegan options".

Pick n Pay has also joined forces with Kauai to offer a special range of healthy frozen ready-to-eat meals, sides and smoothies under the Livewell brand.

Russell said, "Our customers can now pick up their favourite Kauai meals from Pick n Pay to enjoy conveniently at home".

Over 220 Pick n Pay stores currently stock Kauai’s top selling smoothies. Customers need only blend the contents at home to enjoy their same smoothie they’d buy at Kauai. The range of frozen ready-made meals and sides will be available in stores from January 2020.

Besides helping people take care of themselves with healthier food products, the retailer is also taking care of the environment with the launch of their reusable bag.

Pick n Pay is trialling the lowest priced reusable bag yet in South Africa, as an affordable reusable alternative to plastic carrier bags.

This first of its kind, this environment-friendly R5 budget bag is made from green recycled plastic bottles, and will initially be introduced in 22 stores across the country to gauge customer reaction.

Pick n Pay was the first retailer to introduce a reusable bag in 2003 and has since offered customers a range of alternatives, including cotton and RPET bags.

More recently we’ve trialled new alternatives, such as paper bags and cardboard boxes. But the reality is that for the time being, the plastic carrier bag remains the most economical bag option for customers – despite the growing options available.

"We believe our new R5 reusable bag could be a viable reusable bag option for many more customers, across all income groups,' said Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Pick n Pay's director of transformation.

