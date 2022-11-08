Pick n Pay launches online homeware store

Customers across South Africa will now be able to shop online at a brand-new Pick n Pay Home shop for a range of new products that will only be available online. The new online shop is dedicated to homeware and appliances, and aims to deliver fair prices and the best online shopping experience.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pick n Pay Home will feature a range of popular products for every room in the home, with a strong focus on new and exclusive online-only premium brands, such as Zwilling, Staub and Siemens. It will also feature the latest range available in stores, such as the TCL brand which recently launched in South Africa. Customers will earn Smart Shopper points on the new online store, but they will also get 10% back on every purchase to spend on groceries.

This 10% cash-back will be redeemable over 10 months in any Pick n Pay supermarket and will be automatically loaded to customers’ Smart Shopper cards. This bonus Smart Shopper benefit is in addition to any special offer, such as its daily launch deals and upcoming Black Friday deals. There are thousands of products across various categories that customers can shop from.

Story continues below Advertisement

This includes large and small appliances, televisions and tech, home and kitchenware, baby, outdoor and more. The range will also expand in the near future with the launch of new product categories to meet all of its customers’ home requirements. Nationwide delivery will take place within 2-5 days and costs R99, and delivery is free for purchases over R500.

Story continues below Advertisement

There is no basket limit on orders. “Online shopping for the home has really accelerated over the last few years. Our new service aims to take advantage of this trend and will offer an easy, convenient shopping experience,” said Vincent Viviers, retail executive for Omnichannel at Pick n Pay. “We have created an inspirational online shop that lets customers shop for their homes, from the comfort of their homes. Our nationwide delivery and Smart Shopper benefits mean that Pick n Pay Home is both practical and affordable.”

The website was designed to help customers quickly search for and compare the prices of products. “We have used artificial intelligence to make sure our customers get fast, personalised results for precisely what they are looking for.” The retailer continues to make waves in the online delivery space as it adapts and grows its services to meet customer needs. During the last six months, Pick n Pay reported an online sales growth of 82.0%.

One of the early adopters, Pick n Pay, launched its scheduled delivery business (www.pnp.co.za) in 2001. Its regular updates continue to make it easy for customers to shop for unlimited grocery items for delivery within hours. Last month, the retailer increased its on-demand offering with the launch of its new PnP Groceries on Mr D service, tapping into Mr D’s 2.5 million active customer base.