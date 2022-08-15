Pick n Pay launches QualiSave for the growing middle market

Pick n Pay yesterday launched its new supermarket brand Pick n Pay QualiSave, which is aimed at the growing middle class amid fierce competition in the retail space. In May, group CEO Pieter Boone unveiled a new four-year strategic pan as its “biggest and most important change in Pick n Pay for many years” under its new Ekuseni customer value proposition, with the goal to deliver group turnover growth at a compound annual rate of 10 percent, resulting in market share growth for the group of at least 3 percent.

The retailer now has three banners – Boxer for aspirational customers with tight budgets, Pick n Pay QualiSave for the growing middle market, and Pick n Pay at the higher end, with its renewed emphasis on the best products and services. The group yesterday said with the launch of QualiSave, it placed the group in a stronger position to serve shoppers better. Around 40 percent of Pick n Pay company-owned supermarkets will be converted to Pick n Pay QualiSave.

Pick n Pay QualiSave stores will offer customers a range of 8000 products, with an emphasis on unbeatable meat, fresh produce and bakery, as well as a keen focus on essential commodities. Pick n Pay Group CEO, Pieter Boone, said yesterday: “Pick n Pay QualiSave perfectly describes exactly what these stores will offer – exceptional prices for quality goods alongside a high-quality shopping experience. “We have done an enormous amount of research to understand exactly what customers want and need. We concluded that we could not successfully meet the needs of all our customers with just one Pick n Pay brand. Freshness, value for money and customer service were non-negotiable demands across all customers, but they wanted their favourite stores to be better tailored to their specific needs.”

Boone said through Pick n Pay QualiSave, it was are focusing on what a growing number of customers want in the important middle market, while remaining entirely true to the Pick n Pay brand and values. “Customers in Pick n Pay QualiSave stores will benefit from great fresh products, an excellent commodity offer, attractive special offers, a great store ambience, and friendly and helpful staff. Our pledge in Pick n Pay QualiSave is to give shoppers a store ‘Where lower prices look better’,” he said. Boone said Pick n Pay was very attuned to the fact that the cost of living was increasing sharply, and Pick n Pay QualiSave would be on the side of customers in providing great everyday value and deals.

“Alongside Boxer, our two Pick n Pay brands now perfectly enable us to deliver the right products, at the right prices, to the right customers. And, above all, everyone remains welcome at our stores – whichever store they shop at,” Boone said. Stores to be re-branded Pick n Pay QualiSave around the country had been identified through careful consumer modelling. From September, Pick n Pay QualiSave stores will have the new brand name and will, over time, be revamped to make them easily distinguishable from Pick n Pay stores. The approach will include a new store layout, distinctive in-store signage, and product selection specifically aimed at the growing middle market shopper base.

Six Pick n Pay QualiSave stores and four Pick n Pay stores had already been revamped over the last three months and had yielded positive trading results. Boone said: “We are hugely excited by the positive customer response to the Pick n Pay QualiSave pilot stores. Our sales have increased, and customers are shopping more often with us. This tells us that we are getting it right on range, quality, price and service.” In a trading update for the 18 weeks ended July 3, Pick n Pay’s sales increased 10.7 percent.