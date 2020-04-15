Pick n Pay offers Scan and Pay contactless payments in stores

DURBAN - Pick n Pay has launched new ‘Scan & Pay’ technology at all till points to allow customers to make contactless payments. Pick n Pay was the first major retailer in South Africa to introduce contactless ‘Tap & Go’ card payments, and they have now enhanced their payment devices to offer QR payments through Masterpass. Masterpass lets customers securely download a free digital wallet from any of the major South African banks to their mobile phone. Customers can then safely and simply pay for their purchase by scanning the QR code at the till from the Masterpass app and entering their bank PIN on their phone. This means that customers and cashiers don’t have to exchange a bank card and the payment pin pad is avoided. Customers will also be able to use Snapscan and Zapper. Richard van Rensburg, CIO at Pick n Pay, said that the number of customers making use of the contactless ‘Tap & Go’ payment functionality over the past month has increased significantly as they limit unnecessary contact.

"We wanted to offer more customers a convenient and easy solution to make contactless payments in our stores. We piloted the new ‘Scan & Pay’ QR payments last week in selected stores, and customer feedback was very positive. We will complete our roll out to all our stores nationwide by the end of the week," said van Rensburg.

For a completely cardless experience at till points, customers are also encouraged to use Smart Shopper’s cardless swipe option by scanning the QR code from the Pick n Pay mobile app.

The retailer has also established the “Feed the Nation” relief fund to provide food and basic hygiene essentials to the most vulnerable during the lockdown period, and is inviting all South Africans to help feed the nation.

Pick n Pay is encouraging customers to help Feed the Nation by donating at any Pick n Pay till or through their website.. A donation of just R21 will provide a daily meal to someone in need for a week.

All cash donations will go directly to Joint Aid Management (JAM) and FoodForward SA (FFSA), with a focus on children and shelters.

Pick n Pay has contributed an initial R5 million together with the Ackerman family, and Chief Executive Richard Brasher has also offered to donate half his salary this month to the campaign, along with other group executives. This initial contribution to Feed the Nation will be allocated to projects and organisations serving the most vulnerable.

Select stores will also start introducing Feed the Nation collection trolleys in stores for local welfare and charity organisations to help feed people in the store’s immediate community.

Here are three ways customers can help Feed the Nation:

1. Donate at the till point of any Pick n Pay store

2. Donate online at www.pnp.co.za/feed-the-nation

3. Donate Smart Shoppers (this can be done via the PnP app or in-store at the kiosk)

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE