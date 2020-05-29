Pick n Pay opens pre-orders for liquor through its online shop

DURBAN - Pick n Pay customers can now pre-order liquor from its online shop and all orders will be delivered from 1 June 2020. Pick n Pay’s full liquor range can be placed into online baskets for delivery from 1 June 2020. Limits will be applied and these are clearly communicated on the website. Customers will follow the same online shopping process to place an order: 1. Customers can register or log into their account on www.pnp.co.za and book a morning or afternoon delivery slot from 1 June 2020.

2. Customers can fill their online trolley with liquor and grocery items, and proceed to checkout.

3. Customers will then be notified on the day what time to expect their delivery.

Jessica Knight, Head of Online at Pick n Pay, said that they expect many shoppers to turn to Pick n Pay Online to restock their liquor supplies as customers become more familiar with online shopping.

"Online shopping has been extremely popular with customers during lockdown as more customers look for a convenient way to fulfil their grocery needs. Since the end of March 2020, we have signed up 8x new online customers when compared to the previous year. Pick n Pay Online also experienced a 200 percent increase in active transacting online customers during the period. Many customers are shopping online for the first time and have become regular customers thanks to the ease of the online process," said Knight.

Pick n Pay’s same-day delivery service in partnership Bottles – an on-demand alcohol delivery app – will resume liquor deliveries from Monday, but all orders placed during the first week will be delivered the next day and in accordance with the Level 3 regulations.

Customers will be notified on the Bottles app when they can expect delivery of their order. The Bottles app has been delivering Grocery Essentials during lockdown after alcohol was banned and this service will continue

Orders through the BOTTLES app cost R50 per delivery and PnP Online delivery is R60, however they are offering free delivery on any liquor orders for a limited period.

Pick n Pay is also preparing to reopen its Liquor stores and wine alcoves in its supermarkets ahead of the country moving to level 3.

Similar to the retailer’s supermarkets, all Liquor stores will follow strict safety and prevention measures when they reopen. The number of customers allowed in the stores will be limited and customers will be asked to adhere to the floor markers at all times to maintain safe physical distancing at all times. Hand sanitiser will be available for staff and customers and masks must be worn at all times.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE