Pick n Pay partners with Clickatell to launch a new WhatsApp channel
Retailer Pick n Pay has chosen Clickatell to manage their WhatsApp customer communication channel, according to a Clickatell statement.
Pick n Pay’s WhatsApp channel will have catalogues, Covid-19 FAQs, a store locator function and other customer services options.
The partnership between Pick n Pay and Clickatell will also allow customers to manage their Smart Shopper status and details via WhatsApp. On the WhatsApp channel Smart Shoppers will be able to view their loyalty points balance, block lost or stolen cards, as well as order card replacements.
Customers will have the ability to update their personal details as well as enter competitions.
John Bradshaw, Head of Omnichannel at Pick n Pay said, “WhatsApp is a popular communication channel so it made sense to launch a chat option for our customers to engage with us whenever they choose. Customers are loving the WhatsApp messaging function and the opportunity to get store or Smart Shopper information within seconds”.
“Consumers love chat and with the broad reach of WhatsApp it is the perfect channel for Pick n Pay to serve their customers,” says Pieter de Villiers, CEO and co-founder of Clickatell.
To register for Pick n Pay’s WhatsApp channel customers must send the word “Hi” to +27 60 070 3037 then they will be able to navigate menu and choose which action they want to perform.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE