Pick n Pay partners with Clickatell to launch a new WhatsApp channel

The partnership between Pick n Pay and Clickatell will also allow customers to manage their Smart Shopper status and details via WhatsApp. On the WhatsApp channel Smart Shoppers will be able to view their loyalty points balance, block lost or stolen cards, as well as order card replacements.

Customers will have the ability to update their personal details as well as enter competitions.

John Bradshaw, Head of Omnichannel at Pick n Pay said, “WhatsApp is a popular communication channel so it made sense to launch a chat option for our customers to engage with us whenever they choose. Customers are loving the WhatsApp messaging function and the opportunity to get store or Smart Shopper information within seconds”.