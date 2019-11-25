JOHANNESBURG – South African retailer Pick n Pay’s Black Friday deals will run over a three-day period from November 29 – December 1. All stores across the country will open at 05.59am on Black Friday – an hour earlier than last year.
Customers can expect discounts of up to 60 percent across all categories, including electronics, appliances, liquor, everyday food and pantry items, toiletries, household products and clothing.
Pick n Pay’s online shop will launch Black November deals on Monday, November 25, and Black Friday deals from 00.01 on Friday. The deals will be available until Sunday or until stocks last, and are exclusive to Western Cape and Gauteng customers in the areas covered by Pick n Pay’s online shop delivery network.
This Wednesday, 27 November, Pick n Pay Hypermarkets across the country will launch exclusive Black Friday electronics and appliance deals.
Pick n Pay has shared five of its Black Friday deals and more ways to get the best deals online and in stores.