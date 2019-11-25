Pick n Pay reveals a sneak peak at their Black Friday deals









South Africa - Johannesburg - 17 October 2019 - The new Flagship Pick n Pay the 1st of its kind in the Country was opened in Nicol Way North of Johannesburg. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA) JOHANNESBURG – South African retailer Pick n Pay’s Black Friday deals will run over a three-day period from November 29 – December 1. All stores across the country will open at 05.59am on Black Friday – an hour earlier than last year. Customers can expect discounts of up to 60 percent across all categories, including electronics, appliances, liquor, everyday food and pantry items, toiletries, household products and clothing. Pick n Pay’s online shop will launch Black November deals on Monday, November 25, and Black Friday deals from 00.01 on Friday. The deals will be available until Sunday or until stocks last, and are exclusive to Western Cape and Gauteng customers in the areas covered by Pick n Pay’s online shop delivery network. This Wednesday, 27 November, Pick n Pay Hypermarkets across the country will launch exclusive Black Friday electronics and appliance deals. Pick n Pay has shared five of its Black Friday deals and more ways to get the best deals online and in stores.

The five deals that have been shared are:



AIM 50” (127cm) Full LED TV for R2 999,99 (save R2000,00)

PnP Bulk Stewing Beef Bone for R59,99 per kg (save R23,00 per kg)

Nescafe Gold Instant Coffee Assorted 200g for R60,00 (save R46,00)

Women’s Denim Jegging for R129,99 (was R199,99)

Pampers New or Active-Baby Disposable Nappies Jumbo Pack, Premium Care Disposable Pants Value Pack or Active Baby Disposable Pants Jumbo Pack Assorted for R148,00 per pack (save R81,00)

“These are just a taste of what’s to come because this year’s deals are even bigger and better than last year. We’ve worked really hard for months to make sure our stores are adequately stocked and prepared to serve customers this weekend,” said John Bradshaw, retail executive for marketing at Pick n Pay.

Giving a sneak peek at some of the expected discounts, Pick n Pay has shared one of the deals: the DStv Explora will cost R599,99 – down 40% from R999,00.

The Black Friday Hyper deals will also be available online.

Bradshaw concludes with his expectations for Black Friday.

“The excitement for Black Friday continues to grow and many thousands of customers are really looking forward to the great deals. We have found customers use the Black Friday deals to get more savings on their everyday food items, products to fill their pantries or to buy bigger items they have been saving up for.

“This was evident for the online weekly Black November deals we’ve been running in the build up to Black Friday. Dishwashers, microwaves, and washing machines were some of the most popular appliance deals, with discounts of up to 55 percent. Other items most searched for and bought included cleaning and household products.

“Customers have really enjoyed the option to shop from the comfort of their own homes and that is why we’ll be running the same Black Friday deals both in-store and online again.”

Pick n Pay is also encouraging its customers to swipe their Smart Shopper card during Black Friday as they’ll have the opportunity to unlock further savings on selected items from Friday.

BUSINESS REPORT