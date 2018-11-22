South African retailer, Pick n Pay has released all its Black Friday deals which will run over a three-day period. Photo: File

JOHANNESBURG - South African retailer, Pick n Pay has released all its Black Friday deals which will run over a three-day period from 23 – 25 November 2018.



All stores will open at 06.59am on Black Friday and the deals will go live on its online shop at midnight. The Pick n Pay online shop will also have selected online-only deals.





Yesterday, Black Friday were deals launched in Pick n Pay Hypermarkets across the country with incredible deals on items such as televisions, fridges and many more.





John Bradshaw, head of marketing at Pick n Pay, comments on their expectations for Black Friday and how they have prepared for one of SA”s busiest shopping weekend, " The excitement surrounding Black Friday continues to grow each year and we’ve never seen so much enthusiasm about a promotion before. We are ready to host our biggest Black Friday ever and can’t wait to invite customers in-store and online from Friday. Customers can expect discounts of up to 60% across many categories, including appliances, tech, liquor, food, toiletries, household products and clothing."





"While electronics and appliances are a favourite for many Black Friday shoppers seeking a great deal, many customers asked us for deals on basic essentials and we listened. Customers can expect amazing deals on every everyday items , such as milk, bread, rice and maize meal. We have worked very hard to make sure that our customers not only get the best priced deals, but that they get the products they want this Black Friday. Special arrangements were made with our suppliers so that we could get more stock than ever before and cater to as many customers as possible," Bradshaw said.

Pick N pay said that in their stores, they will have additional staff helping on the floor to move and unpack products and assist customers with their purchases, even pushing a customer’s trolley to their car.





"We have also increased our staffing complement to process online orders and have added additional delivery and collections slots so that customers can enjoy their purchases as soon as possible. The safety of our customers remains very important to us. We have taken extra precautions in stores where we anticipate the most activity to ensure a safe and happy shopping experience on Black Friday," Bradshaw added.





All Black Friday catalogues can be viewed online www.pnp.co.za/pnpstorefront/catalogues





