DURBAN - Pick n Pay has shared four fun facts about the retailer's most popular Black Friday grocery products. At the end of its three-day Black Friday deals (23 – 25 November), Pick n Pay anticipates:

1. Enough Bakers original Tennis biscuits will be sold to make 1 638 800 peppermint crisp tarts;

2. Enough Nescafe Gold Coffee will be bought to make 11.7 million cups of coffee;

3. They will have stocked enough PnP Sunflower oil to deep fry 108 million doughnuts;

4. The demand for PnP 2.5kg Sugar will amount to 383 African Elephants.



The retailer is offering 60 percent across the various Pick n Pay categories including appliances, tech, liquor, food, household products and clothing.

John Bradshaw, head of marketing at Pick n Pay said, "Pick n Pay has worked hard with its suppliers to bring in more stock and create greater deals than ever before for its customers this Black Friday".

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE