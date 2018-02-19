



Emirates together with FlightSite is making flying one step easier with this new discount.





Here are three simple steps to book your flight:





1. Go onto the FlightSite website to book your flight.

2. Enter your Smart Shopper card number to get the discount.

3. Choose your flight and pay online or in any Pick n Pay store using your booking reference number.





An added benefit is that Pick n Pay account holders can even put the flights on a Pick n Pay account, when you are paying in store.





"We’re always looking for ways to give our Smart Shoppers more value, and our special promotion with Emirates is one of many we run for them to provide great value and build loyalty to Pick n Pay". said John Bradshaw, the Head of Marketing for Pick n Pay.





According to Bradshaw they partnered with FlightSite to create super savings for their Smart Shopper customers who are looking to travel internationally, and the process is as simple as entering your card number online on the FlightSite website.





The discount is only available on selected flights and that the website will clearly show the user which flights qualify.





The final date to book your flight is 14 July 2018.





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

