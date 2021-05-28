Pick n Pay Smart Shoppers can earn points on Bottles app

JOHANNESBURG - PICK n Pay Smart Shoppers could now earn points on their on-demand delivery orders with the Bottles by PnP app, the retailer said in a statement yesterday as customers increasingly turn to digital purchases amid Covid-19.

Bottles reported 700 percent growth last year.

“This makes Pick n Pay the only retailer in South Africa to offer loyalty points across all its online shopping channels,” the retailer said.

Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper – South Africa’s loyalty programme with more than 8.5 million active members – last year delivered over R3.5 billion in savings to customers through personalised discounts, instant cash-off discounts with its Smart Price, points and multi-buy deals.

John Bradshaw, the retail executive: Omnichannel at Pick n Pay, said: “Getting something back for their loyalty is one of the things that our customers love most about shopping with us, and now they have more ways to earn points and save.”

To earn loyalty points when shopping on the Bottles by PnP app, customers would need to add their Smart Shopper card number at checkout. The app would automatically save the card number for all future app purchases.

Customers would also soon be able to enjoy the full Smart Shopper benefits via the app, which included spending their points, Smart Price deals and personalised discounts, it said.

BUSINESS REPORT