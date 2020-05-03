Pick n Pay stores to open early for pensioners and Sassa beneficiaries

DURBAN - Pick n Pay’s pensioners’ shopping hour will be moved from Wednesday to Monday and Tuesday to help accommodate Sassa payouts.

Next week only, Pick n Pay’s pensioners shopping hour – a dedicated time for elderly customers to have exclusive use of the store to shop for their groceries and essentials – will be on Monday and Tuesday (4 – 5 May). Stores will open an hour earlier from 7am – 8am exclusively for customers over the age of 65 years, and for pensioner and disabled grant Sassa beneficiaries, before opening stores to all customers at 8am.

Pick n Pay’s weekly pensioners’ shopping hour will then continue from Wednesday, 13 May.

From Wednesday to Friday (6 – 8 May), all stores will open early at 7am to help accommodate Sassa social grants.

Staff will assist customers to collect their grants and customers are reminded that they can use their Sassa card to pay for grocery items directly.