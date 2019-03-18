Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper will give customers double personalised discounts to help them save even more in the next few weeks. Photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

INTERNATIONAL – Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper will give customers double personalised discounts to help them save even more in the next few weeks. John Bradshaw, head of marketing: Pick n Pay, said Smart Shoppers would get eight "Just for You" discounts every Thursday instead of four until April 7. "More products than ever before will be included. Customers can look forward to discounts on fresh items, such as fruit and vegetables and butchery, as well as their favourite grocery items," said Bradshaw.

Over a five-week period – from March 4 – more than 520 million cash-off discounts will be loaded for Smart Shoppers.

"Couponing" is fast becoming a trend in South Africa as customers ask for more immediate savings on their everyday purchases. "We are increasingly seeing more customer making use of their Smart Shopper weekly discounts," said Bradshaw.

All weekly discounts are unique to customers based on their shopping habits, and no two emails of discounts are the same.

Bradshaw said: "A customer’s shopping history is used to predict what they are most likely to buy next and we try to offer them discounts on those products. We have seen millions of customers responding positively to deals that are spot on for them."

Customer redemption is seamless and easy, he explains. "Customers don’t have to print or cut out their voucher - they just need to load these onto their Smart Shopper card – via email, the app or kiosk – and they will automatically receive their discount at the till," said the head of marketing.

Pick n Pay has also launched free dedicated category-based Clubs to give customers more savings. "Our Baby and Pet Club offer customers further discounts each month, as well as 3 x Smart Shopper points on all products in each category. Wine Club members get 20 percent off 10 different wines each month. The discounts offered to these club members are over and above any specials in our stores," said Bradshaw.

Other rewards include bonus Smart Shopper points for a customer’s birthday (provided they have opted in for communication) and pensioners receive double points every Wednesday for their full purchase. These must be loaded at the kiosk in-store.

As shoppers feel the pinch, it is worthwhile to investigate how you can leverage local reward programmes and make the most of their discounts and rewards.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE