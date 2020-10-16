Pick n Pay to run Black Friday for two weeks

CAPE TOWN - One of South Africa’s major retailers has announced that it will be extending one of the biggest retail events of the year. Pick n Pay announced it will be extending its Black Friday to two full weeks and more deals will be offered in-store and online. Black Friday falls on November 27. Retail executive for market at Pick n Pay, John Bradshaw, said Black Friday was a very busy trading period and the reason for the extension to two weeks was to keep its customers safe and able to shop for great deals at their leisure. He said stores will also be limiting the number of customers at any one time to keep everyone safe and will have a highly organised queueing system.

Bradshaw said all Pick n Pay stores are more prepared than ever this year.

“Extensive planning with our suppliers will ensure that all stores are well stocked for the new two-week Black Friday. We really want all our customers to be able to get their favourite deals. We will also be opening as many tills as possible for customers to keep queues to an absolute minimum,” he said.

He said in-store deals will be made available to customers online, so many can have the pleasure of shopping from home, which would be more convenient.

Bradshaw said popular items will be catered for.

“Customers love Black Friday special deals to stock up on basic food or pantry items, but bigger items or luxury purchases, such as appliances and tech products, are also very popular. This year we are offering a greater choice across both these categories, both online and in-store,” he said.

Pick n Pay customers are able to sign up for Black Friday alerts on the website.

- African News Agency (ANA)