Pick n Pay’s ‘Happy Hour’ offers smart shoppers discounts in stores

Pick n Pay’s mission to win back favour with South African shoppers has continued with the company announcing its latest offering to help consumers during the cost of living crisis, ‘‘Happy Hour’. With the recent relaunch of Pick n Pay’s delivery service, ASAP, as well as the release of the Smart Shopper app, the retailer launched ‘Smart Shopper Happy Hour’.

This initiative will offer a limited number of discount vouchers for registered members to claim on the Pick n Pay Smart Shopper app and shop in-store during an allocated one-hour slot. The ‘Smart Shopper Happy Hour’ voucher will be loaded onto the Pick n Pay Smart Shopper app in the morning for customers to claim on a first-come basis. The vouchers are then redeemable in stores nationwide within a prescribed hour that same day. The retailer said that customers are encouraged to enable app notifications to ensure they don’t miss out on ‘Happy Hour’.

"This exciting initiative will be a lot of fun for our engaged Smart Shopper customers and is something savvy shoppers will really enjoy. The ‘Happy Hour’ savings will definitely make it worthwhile to visit the voucher section of the Smart Shopper app, where customers will also find personalised discounts offering extra savings on the items they shop most often,” Wayne Mhlanga, Digital Transformation Officer at Pick n Pay said. ‘Smart Shopper Happy Hour’ vouchers will be sporadically released on the Pick n Pay Smart Shopper app, and the vouchers will vary for each ‘Happy Hour’. “With this initiative, we have several interesting surprises for customers. We will give customers the chance to get some really great rewards,” Mhlanga further added.