JOHANNESBURG - Pick n Pay on Wednesday said it has asked 20 of its biggest suppliers to join the company in a new global project to combat food waste.
Backed by 10 of the world’s largest food retailers and manufacturers, the initiative will focus on in-store and supply chain food loss and waste.
The ten global retailers who have committed to reducing instore waste include including familiar names such as Carrefour, Tesco, Walmart and Ahold,
Pick n Pay and the other signatories have also committed to supporting their upstream suppliers to reduce their own loss and waste.
"As part of our commitment, we have asked 20 of our biggest suppliers to help us reduce food waste. We are eliciting their support and commitment to reduce waste in production and in the supply chain, and to better share information with us. I am calling on them to partner with us in this incredibly exciting initiative to help build a more sustainable world," Pick n Pay chairman, Gareth Ackerman said.