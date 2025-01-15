Pieter de Wit resumes role as Afrimat CFO following Lafarge integration

Afrimat today announced that Pieter de Wit will resume all responsibilities as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective immediately, following his brief stint as the integration officer for the Lafarge Transaction. The mid-tier mining and materials company providing Bulk Commodities, Construction Materials, Industrial Minerals and Future Materials and Metals, last year acquired 100% of the Lafarge South Africa group for $6 million and agreed to repay or procure the repayment of the loan amounts owed equating to R900 million.

In August, the Afrimat board temporarily appointed de Wit as the integration officer for the transaction for a period of circa 6 to 10 months, given the complexity and importance of the successful implementation of the transaction and the integration of Lafarge South Africa into the Afrimat group. Whilst de Wit was acting as the integration officer for the transaction, Andre Smith served as the interim CFO to assist de Wit with day-to-day responsibilities and duties over this period. “Following the successful integration of the Lafarge Transaction, Afrimat is pleased to announce the completion of the integration officer role by Mr. de Wit, who will now reassume all responsibilities as CFO of the Company, effective immediately,” Afrimat said.