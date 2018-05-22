CAPE TOWN - PiLog Group, the global industry leader in Master Data Quality Solutions, announced on Tuesday night that it has been awarded a multi-million-dollar Data Enhancement and Master Data Governance Software Upgrade Contract with a major U.S. Steel manufacturer, AK Steel.

This contract originates with the long-standing solutions and service delivery of PiLog to the South African steel industry Yskor (later Mittal) that spilled over to the global steel contracts initiated with Severstal in Russia which entered the global steel industry by acquisitions in Italy, France, and the US.

AK Steel Group acquired Severstal recently as an extension of its US operations; PiLog solutions was adopted as the master data solutions provider for AK Steel, according to the company.

PiLog won the global master data solutions contract with Severstal dating back to 2008 and PiLog provided unique procurement data content governance solutions to Severstal.

The company maintains that it is a proudly South African company but has international offices in the US, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“What we are bringing to the market is a series of integrated sub-modules that are pre-tested, pre-configured and industry proven, said Dr Salomon de Jager”, PiLog Group CEO.

“This implies that we can execute a rapid, cost-effective, process driven, quality-oriented Master Data Solutions. Our clients include, amongst others the SABIC Group, Maaden Group, Noble Energy, Rockwell Automation, Vale Group, Adani Group, Vedanta Group, Sasol, Sadara, Aramco, Dubai Airports, Bahrain Steel, Transnet, Eskom, Telkom, Emirates Steel, UltraTech Cement, Welspun Group and Yasref, to name but a few. Our globally recognized clients are utilizing PiLog’s Governance systems to simplify the complex procurement solutions and master data management processes and standardize the descriptions in their plants and/or products simplifying procurement and production maintenance management processes”, said de Jager.

PiLog’s Master Data Governance enables businesses to acquire, build, structure, clean and configure data and deliver that with integration into major ERP solutions, Maximo, Oracle, SAP and SAP MDG Add-on solution, exposing Master Data Governance Services as SOA (Web Services).

This enables subscriptions running to various enterprises and orchestrating them with ISO 8000 compliant services via Cloud that integrates the Master Data into On-Premise ERP systems.

“We are proud of our longstanding involvement with the creation of the ISO 8000 series of standards which is a baseline for Master Data quality. The principles the standards embrace is included in the PiLog MDG SAP Add-on™, de Jager said.

-BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



