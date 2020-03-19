Pilog's SOS App gets group accolades at Fast Company Awards

PRETORIA – On 5 March 2020 at the inaugural Fast Company SA Most Innovative Companies ceremony, Pilog Group was awarded to be one of the top 25 of South Africa’s Fast Company – 2020 Most Innovative Companies.

Pilog Group Chairman and President, Dr Salomon de Jager described the innovation as a “4th Industrial Revolution disruptive digital technology mobile SOS App for activating personal emergency needs nationally through an intelligent Data Quality Hub that integrates specialised emergency services. It enables seamless service interoperability between armed response, medical, ambulance and road side assistance for saving lives while improving the efficiency of service providers.”

The idea started with one of the Pilog SOS ICT Directors, Johan Wolmarans, to make South Africa a safer place by integrating existing armed response providers into a network and enabling them with technology.

The core of the innovation was developed in 2019 by integrating the mobile App with a Data Quality (DQ) Hub, backed by sophisticated and automated processes thereby extending personal safety and emergency services beyond residential boundaries and on a national basis.

This included contracted ambulance services and selected roadside assistance nationally. This innovation relieves client stress as SOS App users are assured that help is available at the push of a button. Activation of a safety or medical emergency from the mobile app transmit the user details and GPS coordinates to the DQ Hub.