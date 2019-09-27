The debt-ridden airline this year secured a R5.5 billion bail-out from the National Treasury to continue functioning and said it would need another R21.7bn in total just to break even by 2020/21.
SAA’s chief risk and compliance officer, Vusi Pikoli, told Parliament's Public Enterprises Parliamentary Portfolio Committee last week that SAA was reopening corruption investigations and that the National Prosecuting Authority would be tasked to investigate nine forensic reports.
In June, Saapa did an independent survey of its members and also asked each pilot for their view on the appropriate action necessary to ensure a financial turnaround, said Back.
SAA had responded that Saapa’s threats to strike were causing anxiety and “incessant assaults on the brand.”