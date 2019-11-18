Pioneer, whose brands include Weet-Bix cereal, Liqui Fruit juice and Sasko bread, said its revenue and volume growth was “acceptable” given the difficult environment, hurt by weak demand and maize shortages. The company uses the staple crop in many of its products.

Food and drinks company Pioneer Food Group Ltd on Monday reported a 6% fall in full-year profit.

Impairment charges also weighed on its earnings. In the year-earlier period the results were helped by asset and share sales, Pioneer said.





Inflationary pressures on costs were likely to continue with weak demand and muted consumer spending, the company warned, adding that recovering underlying cost inflation in its market prices and efforts to cut costs remained a priority.

Sasko bread. Pioneer Foods is one of the largest South African producers and distributors of a range of branded food and beverage products.







