Pivotal Nampak meeting is finally announced

Nampak, the debt-burdened, biggest packaging group in Africa, after a long delay has announced its general meeting will be held on June 30 – a pivotal meeting in which the management needs its shareholders to back its rights offer. The announcement comes after it reported last week a R342 million headline loss for the six months to March 31 and pitched a much-reduced R1 billion rights offer proposal to shareholders, from R1.5bn previously.

The company has recently seen changes to the executive team and its board amid shareholder activism in efforts to right the troubled company. Nampak is seeking all relevant authorisations required to enable the company to proceed with a rights offer to raise gross proceeds of up to R1bn during the course of the third quarter of 2023 which, if successful, would enable the management to further reduce the company’s debt and allow the management the opportunity to focus on delivering its strategy. “Shareholders are reminded that negotiations to conclude credit-approved term sheets for the refinancing package for the next five years will continue over the next two months.