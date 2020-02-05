Plascon transforms the lives of employees and their families through education









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Boitumelo Moatshe is a single mom of two who understands the value of a good support structure to help you achieve your goals - both personally and professionally. While her mother has been her rock at home, a bursary from Plascon is allowing her to study credit management and realise her goal of creating a better life for her family. Education lies at the core of Plascon’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and they aim to inspire people into reaching their full potential. One way they accomplish this is by means of their internal bursary scheme. Through this scheme, bursaries are offered to deserving employees, which allows them to study further and advance in their careers.

In addition to this Plascon provides funding for the children of employees to assist with their schooling costs up to tertiary level.

#SAINC met Boitumelo, whose hard work and dedication are, in turn, inspiring her daughter to work hard at her studies too.

Boitumelo’s daughter herself is benefitting from the funding that she has received from Plascon which is assisting with school fees, books, and uniforms, and sets the stage for a bright future.

A third way Plascon is boosting education is through the revitalization of classroom environments in disadvantaged schools through paint donations. By sponsoring paint to the Aitsa! Aftercare Centre, and the Pebbles Hemel-en-Aarde Project, they facilitate the creation of stimulating and colourful spaces in which children can thrive.