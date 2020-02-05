Boitumelo Moatshe is a single mom of two who understands the value of a good support structure to help you achieve your goals - both personally and professionally.
While her mother has been her rock at home, a bursary from Plascon is allowing her to study credit management and realise her goal of creating a better life for her family.
Education lies at the core of Plascon’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and they aim to inspire people into reaching their full potential.
One way they accomplish this is by means of their internal bursary scheme.
Through this scheme, bursaries are offered to deserving employees, which allows them to study further and advance in their careers.