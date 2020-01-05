Education lies at the core of Plascon’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and they aim to inspire people into reaching their full potential. One way they accomplish this is by means of their internal bursary scheme.
Through this scheme, bursaries are offered to deserving employees, which allows them to study further and advance in their careers.
In addition to this Plascon provides funding for the children of employees to assist with their schooling costs up to tertiary level.
#SAINC met Boitumelo Moatshe, a single mom of two, whose bursary is allowing her to study credit management. Her hard work and dedication are, in turn, inspiring her daughter to work hard at her studies too. Boitumelo’s daughter herself is benefitting from the funding that she has received from Plascon which is assisting with school fees, books, and uniforms, and sets the stage for a bright future.