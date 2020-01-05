To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Education lies at the core of Plascon’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and they aim to inspire people into reaching their full potential. One way they accomplish this is by means of their internal bursary scheme. Through this scheme, bursaries are offered to deserving employees, which allows them to study further and advance in their careers.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In addition to this Plascon provides funding for the children of employees to assist with their schooling costs up to tertiary level.