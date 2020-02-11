CAPE TOWN - In response to the lack of funding for some of South Africa’s great innovations the Most Innovative Conference will create a platform for unfunded innovators to pitch their innovations to potential investors. The tech and innovation start-up ecosystem has many stories of innovators who get funded by local and international investors, yet others have been unable to secure funding in a challenging environment.

Meet Lucky Netshidzati who created a hand glove which translates South African language into voice, text and voice to sign language animation to improve communication between him and his parents.

Netshidzati’s parents were born deaf, so he wasn’t able to communicate with them. It prompted him to do something to improve the situation. According to Netshidzati, the glove sensor when connected to a mobile application on a phone can enable a deaf person to make audible calls. The sign language glove is just an example of innovations for which the Most Innovative Conference seeks to create a funding platform.

The Fast Company conference, with Business Report as a media partner, will enable chosen innovations to get an opportunity to be heard by interested funders.