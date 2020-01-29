JOHANNESBURG - Jubilee Metals reported a strong rise in earnings for the six months to end December, boosted by record earnings in its platinum group metals (PGMs), chrome operations and acquisitions.
PGM operations increased its revenue by a whopping 107 percent to £16 million (R298m) while earnings doubled to £8m as the delivery of PGM concentrate increased by 82 percent to 21 082 ounces during the period.
Its Windsor PGM operations almost doubled to 100 000 tons a month and the combined PGM processing capacity expanded three-fold to 170 000 tons a month.