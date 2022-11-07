Popular Cape Town night club ‘Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge’ names and shames patrons who fail to pay their bills

A popular nightclub in Cape Town has decided to name and shame patrons who do not pay their bills. Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge in Zonnebloem is known for its many celebrity clients.

According to Briefly, some of the celeb patrons at the club include Amanda DuPont, Sithelo Shozi, the Major League DJz and Eva Modika. The owners describe the venue as a smooth, contemporary style Champagne Bar and Lounge built for pure pleasure. THE INCIDENT

The establishment on Sunday evening had enough of some clients not paying their bills, and took to social media to threaten to expose those who did not pay or make an effort to sort out their debt. Saint management warned that the clients had 12 hours to pay or settle their bills, and if they failed to do so the establishment would make their identities known. HAVE A LOOK:

This post on Instagram went viral with 2 300 people liking and 316 commenting on the threat by the night club. The club went on to post four posts that threatened to expose the patrons who absconded the venue leaving their bills unpaid. Each subsequent post on Instagram garnered more and more likes and comments. The last warning post received 7 400 likes on the social media site.

SHAME SHAME SHAME Saint then pulled the trigger and on Sunday night and released three images with those individuals’ Instagram handles. Under the post Saint said...

“We have reached out to you numerous times. In the form of phone calls, emails and text messages yet we have not received a response.” “Please pay what you owe Saint Lounge with immediate effect. We have many expenses and responsibilities and your failure to make payment has affected our business and many families. We have a duty to pay suppliers, staff, artists, talents, agents, attorneys, the city of Cape Town, government and contractors, they too have expenses and responsibilities, same with the people they need to pay to.” The club went on to call for help, asking its followers to help find the erring customers.

“South Africa and Africa as a whole, please assist us in reaching out to this person. Failure to pay will result in extreme measures. Thanking you in advance for your co-operation. To you (other customers) still owing us, you have 30 minutes from now to clear your bill!! We will continue to post you every week until you have cleared your bill.” HAVE YOUR SAY Do you think that shaming patrons for not paying their bills are appropriate? — Business Report (@busrep) November 7, 2022 Those who may be curious as I was, to find out the names of the clients who failed to pay their dues to Champagne Bar & Lounge, you can check out the Saint Instagram page.