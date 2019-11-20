Portfolio committee on Public Enterprises welcomes Eskom roadmap to reform









The new Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter. The Department of Public Enterprises has briefed its parliamentary portfolio committee on Eskom's roadmap to reform the power utility. Photo: Supplied/Nampak PORT ELIZABETH – The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises has welcomed the Department of Public Enterprises' presentation on the unbundling of Eskom with timelines in place. The department in Parliament on Wednesday briefed the committee on the roadmap for Eskom, which outlines the government’s implementation plan to reform the power utility. The plan is to separate Eskom into three separate entities, generation, transmission and distribution, which the department said would allow more transparency and increase the efficiency of the three entities. Responding to the committees' concerns about, among others, private and public partnerships, privatisation, as well as job losses, the department said that there would be no privatisation of the power utility itself. However, it said that more "private players will enter the generation sector where independent power producers" would play a role.

The department said that it had consulted with its stakeholders and that the labour unions had been "brought on board on the plan".

It said it would continue its engagement with the labour unions and have "a constructive conversation" to keep them abreast and informed about what the government wanted to achieve.

The department said that Cabinet had endorsed the plan.

The government recently announced the appointment of Nampak chief executive Andre de Ruyter as the new Eskom CEO. A move that has been met with mixed reactions.

The embattled state entity has not had a permanent CEO since the resignation of Phakamani Hadebe in July, with board chairperson Jabu Mabuza acting in the role of CEO since Hadebe’s resignation mid-year.

African News Agency (ANA)