PORT ELIZABETH – The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises has welcomed the Department of Public Enterprises' presentation on the unbundling of Eskom with timelines in place.
The department in Parliament on Wednesday briefed the committee on the roadmap for Eskom, which outlines the government’s implementation plan to reform the power utility.
The plan is to separate Eskom into three separate entities, generation, transmission and distribution, which the department said would allow more transparency and increase the efficiency of the three entities.
Responding to the committees' concerns about, among others, private and public partnerships, privatisation, as well as job losses, the department said that there would be no privatisation of the power utility itself.
However, it said that more "private players will enter the generation sector where independent power producers" would play a role.