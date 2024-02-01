PortfolioMetrix lists its first Actively Managed Exchange Traded Fund

The fund aims to provide investors with a high level of income and to prioritise the preservation of capital. The fund managers invest in interest-bearing securities typically not easily accessible to JSE investors.

PortfolioMetrix, a global investment management firm, listed its first Actively Managed Exchange Traded Fund (AMETF), the PortfolioMetrix Active Income Prescient AMETF, on the JSE yesterday.

Philip Bradford, PortfolioMetrix’s head of investments, said in a statement, “With a current gross yield of 11.8%, the fund is positioned to do well in a falling interest rate environment, which we expect to be the case over the next few years.”

“Current bond yields of over inflation +6% creates the potential for equity-like returns going forward, but with much lower risk,” he said.

The PortfolioMetrix Active Income Prescient AMET will largely replicate the PortfolioMetrix BCI Dynamic Income Fund, the top-performing fund across all SA income categories for the last three years.