Possible major strike ahead at Transnet as Satawu and Untu look to down tools

It looks like Transnet is gearing up for a major fight with its workers following the unions rejecting a wage offer. According to a number of news outlet, the unions are set to strike in the next week after failed wage negations.

The two unions at the centre of the dispute are the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and the United National Transport Union (Untu). Untu said its workers would down tools from Thursday this week, October 5. Satawu said it planned to down tools from October 10.

Both unions are asking for a wage increase between 12% and 13.5%. Transnet said however that it could only offer a wage increase of 1.5% and give its workers a thirteenth cheque, among other benefits. In a statement Transnet said it would provide:

A 1.5% increase on guaranteed pay, effective from April 1, 2022.

As a result of the company’s cash position, the amount due from April 1 to September 30, 2022 will be paid to employees over three months, at the end of January, February and March 2023. At the end of October 2022, Transnet will pay the new salary with the 1.5% increase.

A once-off ex gratia payment of R10 000 before tax, will be made at the end of April 2023. Satawu and Untu have rejected the offer from Transnet, and the parastatal said it “has applied to the CCMA to convene conciliation discussions over the current wage negotiations”. Transnet said the entity was committed to save jobs, especially in the current economic climate. The state-owned ports and freight-rail company said its current offer would “impose a R950 million increase on the current salary bill”. In a statement on Tuesday, Untu general secretary Cobus van Vuuren, said Transnet’s wage offer was an insult.

