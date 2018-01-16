CAPE TOWN - The United National Transport Union (Untu) has confirmed on Wednesday that its members would resume their duties in the Metrorail's Cape Town Central Line with immediate effect.

This follows a meeting held on Tuesday, between Prasa Rail and Untu, led by group chief executive officer, Cromet Melopo.

According to a statement issued by Untu, both parties have agreed that safety of their employees is paramount, hence the agreement was signed.

Untu members will operate in the Central Line under the following agreement conditions:

Two police officers escort the train driver

Two police officers escort the metro train guard

A police officer in the middle cab as back up

Armed guards at the turn around stations

Armed guards at all the "hot spot" train stations, including but not limited to; Netreg, Bonteheuwel, Heideveld, Nyanga and Langa.

Police officers will accompany the train crew from the roster office

Containers will be placed at the Bonteheuwel split with armed guards or police officers 24/7 with vehicles on the service roads within 30 days as from 16/01/18.

Missing signals will be replaced and will be in full operation within 90 days.

The general-secretary of Untu, Steve Haris said that if Prasa and the SAPS have failed to honour the agreement, the Central Line services will be suspended again.

Untu has got a majority of members working for the rail agency. A huge number of commuters, especially workers relying on the Central Line trains have been affected. Re-opening the route would mean a decreased traffic volume and lengthy queues at the taxi ranks would revert to normality.

The services on the line were suspended after the murder of a security guard on January 10. Riana Scott, the Metrorail spokesperson said that later in January, they will be in a good position to disclose how has this matter affected their ticket sales.

