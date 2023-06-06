According to the statement, this move followed an investigation by the agency on the misuse of one of its properties in Cape Town by Ramatlakane.

The Ministry of Transport has announced that Leonard Ramatlakane has been relieved of his duties as a board member and chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

It should be noted that despite these issues, Transport Minister Lydia Sindisiwe Chikunga expressed her appreciation to the chairperson for “his leadership and sterling work that led to the recovery of 13 rail lines by the entity”.

“This exceeded the target of 10 rail lines that were initially earmarked by Prasa for recovery. It is under his watch that Prasa was able to restore a sizeable number of Prasa Rail services in various metros in the country – which has ensured that Prasa Rail reclaims its status as a mass mover of commuters in the republic,” Chikunga said.

According to the statement, rail lines and stations were hit by vandalism during lockdown.