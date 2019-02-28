JOHANNESBURG - The board of the state-owned Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa said on Thursday it had accepted the resignation of interim group CEO Sibusiso Sithole. Sithole had been at the helm of the organisation for nine months before what the board called a mutually agreed separation.

Prasa on February 10 advertised the vacant positions of group CEO, chief financial officer and other key executives roles which have been vacant for a while.

On Thursday it said while the search for group CEO was underway, the department of transport had seconded Dr Nkosinathi Sishi to act in the position.

Twitter reacts to the news:

Dark forces at work in RSA politics, even PRASA interim CEO resigned barely 9 months into the position! — Joseph Mothibi (@Setlhanka) February 28, 2019





Sibusiso Sithole has resigned from his position as interim CEO at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).



Prasa had issued a statement on Thursday morning indicating that after nine months on the job, the board had accepted Sithole's resignation. — The Diplomat (@Benji_Seitlhamo) February 28, 2019





- African News Agency (ANA)