Premier Fishing and Brands announces Sooren Ramdenee as new CEO

While Isaacs' resignation is effective from May 31, 2022, she will remain within the group and retain an executive position on the board, the company said.

Premier Fishing and Brands has announced to its shareholders that it has appointed Sooren Ramdenee as chief executive following the resignation of Rushaan Isaacs from the position.

According to the company, Ramdenee, is a fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (UK), with 32 years’ experience gained within major international companies in the United Kingdom, Mauritius, and South Africa.

In his new position, Ramdenee is tasked with the strategic direction of the group and using his considerable expertise to expand the group’s operation in South Africa and into international markets.

"The board takes this opportunity to express their appreciation to Rushaan and extends its best wishes for her future endeavours and welcomes Sooren to the board," the company said.