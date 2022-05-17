Premier Fishing & Brands flags leap in interim earnings ahead

PREMIER Fishing & Brands flagged yesterday that the group expected its earnings to leap by up to 85.4 percent.
The group expected to report headline earnings per share for the six months ended February 28, 2022 of between 2.90 and 3.25 cents per share, from 1.75 cents per share in the prior comparative period – an increase of between 65.4 percent and 85.4 percent.
The company said it expected its interims to be released today (May 17).
Last month, the black economic empowered group announced to its shareholders that it has appointed Sooren Ramdenee as chief executive, following the resignation of Rushaan Isaacs from the position.
While Isaacs' resignation is effective from May 31, 2022, she will remain within the group and retain an executive position on the board, the company said.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE