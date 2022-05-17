Premier Fishing & Brands flags leap in interim earnings ahead

PREMIER Fishing & Brands flagged yesterday that the group expected its earnings to leap by up to 85.4 percent.

The group expected to report headline earnings per share for the six months ended February 28, 2022 of between 2.90 and 3.25 cents per share, from 1.75 cents per share in the prior comparative period – an increase of between 65.4 percent and 85.4 percent.