Premier Fishing and Brands lifts headline earnings in spite of lower squid catch

PREMIER Fishing and Brands posted a solid 75 percent increase in headline earnings a share to 3.07 cents in the six months to February 28 in spite of the continued aftershocks of the Covid-19 pandemic and constrained natural resources. Premier is a vertically integrated organisation, which through its subsidiaries specialises in harvesting, processing, marketing, sales and distribution of a variety of marine products. It also owns and manages factories, an abalone farm, and several fishing vessels.

It holds medium to long-term fishing rights in squid, lobster, small and large pelagic as well as hake. The group also produces organic fertilisers through the “Seagro” brand, which it sells locally and abroad. A reduction in revenue by R62 million to R224m was due to a scarcity of the squid resource, usually one of the biggest contributors to the overall profitability. “This is an industry-wide challenge, reliant as it is on seasonal changes to the environment,” chief executive Rushaan Isaacs said yesterday.

It was also an area that Premier had highlighted as a risk factor in its business and part of its sustainability first strategy, and was addressing and mitigating through diversifying its future operations. The group also expected a better second half of the season for its pelagic sector, which traditionally shows increases in catch rates and yields at this time. Gross profit increased 4 percent to R90m, an improvement that was the result of some two years of driving better efficiencies in the group, she said.

The cash balances improved to R91m from R58m. No dividend was declared as the board elected to boost cash reserves. Premier’s remaining divisions posted strong performances, particularly in the lobster, deep sea hake and abalone divisions. The abalone sector continued to perform well, with Far East markets rebounding post-Covid-19 pandemic economic restraints, and an increased per kilogram selling price, as well as significant improvements in volumes sold.

Chief financial officer Brent Robertson said: “Even though revenue has declined by factors outside of our control, we managed to control our margins as some of our margins have improved, thereby placing less pressure on cash reserves. “This is testament to the cost-saving initiatives that we have implemented over the past six to18 months,” he said. Isaacs said although she expected catch rates and overall performance to improve in the second half, as was customary, and as the world post-pandemic settled, “we cannot rest on our laurels. We remain cautious,” she said.

Premier applied for and was granted its fishing rights allocations in the recent government process that was finalised earlier this year. This was the biggest undertaking for the group since 2005. “The group has lots to look forward to, having just completed its fishing rights application process (FRAP), and obtaining strong scorecard ratings from the submission of our applications and hence managed to retain our fishing rights for the next 15 years.” The group compiled its first sustainability report in the period, which can be found on its website.