Premier Fishing and Brands renews BEE deal cautionary

JOHANNESBURG - JSE-LISTED Premier Fishing and Brands, one of the largest black-owned and managed fishing companies in South Africa, yesterday renewed its cautionary announcement regarding the proposed broad-based black economic (BEE) empowerment transaction, saying negotiations were still ongoing.

“Shareholders are referred to the cautionary announcement dated 1 October 2020 and the subsequent renewal of such cautionary announcement dated 12 November 2020 regarding the proposed broad-based black economic empowerment transaction to be implemented at Premier Fishing SA Proprietary Limited, ” it said.

In October, Premier Fishing SA (PFSA), a division of JSE listed Group Premier Fishing and Brands Limited, announced it was issuing shares to its 900 employees.

In one of the largest transactions of its kind in the country and the fishing sector, PFSA will be transferring 30 percent of the company shares in a vendor financed transaction of which 20 percent would be attributed to an employee share trust and 10 percent to a BEE consortium through a special purpose vehicle.

PFSA is expanding, and has one of the largest and most advanced environmentally friendly abalone farms, situated in Gansbaai, with an annual production output of about 190 tons, which it markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.