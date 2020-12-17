Premier Fishing and Brands takes on more staff at Marine Growers abalone farm

CAPE TOWN - JSE-listed Premier Fishing and Brands (Premier), one of the largest black owned and managed fishing companies in South Africa, recently employed 79 additional staff at its Marine Growers abalone farm. The new jobs comes as the lockdown, which shut down large parts of the economy for five weeks earlier this year and continues to keep smaller sectors locked down even today, is expected to have an extremely negative impact on jobs in the country. Analysts, economists and groups like the South African Reserve Bank have all warned of a jobs bloodbath, with predictions putting South Africa’s post-coronavirus unemployment rate as high as 50 percent. Most other abalone farming operations have also recently, unfortunately, had to reduce the size of their workforces. Premier is a vertically integrated food and fishing group that harvests, processes, sells and distributes seafood products and species. It owns and manages its factories, abalone farm, facilities and fishing vessels and is one of the most transformed in the industry in terms of its management and employees. Its transformation and empowerment also extends to communities within which the group operates. At present, Premier is completing the last phase of its abalone farm expansion in order to meet customer demands.

Of the 79 new employees, 32 percent are female, and it was the first time that women were employed in the electrical area of the technical department and in the stock management areas of the farm.

The expansion has already increased the annual production output to about 229 tons as of August 31, 2020, from 161 000 tons a year before, and from 120 tons since the start of the expansion in 2018. The produce is marketed to the Far East.

Premier invested more than R220 million in its existing farm to ensure sustainability of the abalone sector and to eventually push production up to 300-350 tons a year upon completion of the expansion.

Premier chief executive Rushaan Isaacs said this week that the group had employed the additional staff because of the recent expansion and to support its abalone exports, especially during the Covid-19 period.

“The expansion is nearing completion, and since our brand is well sought-after, we have employed additional staff to maintain the high-quality produce we represent. Our new employees all reside in and around Gansbaai, which is testimony to the fact that Premier gives back to the communities within which they operate,” she said.

Premier delivered good results in the 2020 financial year, given the local and global challenges the fishing industry faced. During the financial year to August, the group’s abalone hatchery produced increased volumes and good quality spat, which provided a solid platform for the planned expansion in production output.

