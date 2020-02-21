The managing director said the 162-hectare industrial park, situated adjacent to FMCSA’s manufacturing plant, had kicked off five years ago, but struggled to gain traction until the past 18 months, when the government had finally begun to throw its weight behind getting the export processing zone going.
The project would ultimately lead to the creation of 70000 jobs in the automotive industry supplier chain, and Phase 1, comprising 81ha, was fully subscribed, he said.
The park would allow some automotive component manufacturers to tie more easily into the FMSCA plant, thereby reducing transport costs, increasing localisation, improving the stock levels of the FMCSA plant and allowing FMCSA to more easily expand.
Hill said Ford believed that now was the right time to prepare manufacturing capacity, so that it could grow exports when the economy once more began to improve.