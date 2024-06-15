Preparing for water outages in South Africa

In anticipation of the planned six-month water outages for Gauteng and Free State residents in October, Builders is encouraging consumers to take a proactive step towards preparing for these outages, taking into consideration the longer-term benefits of setting up water-saving solutions in their homes. Mauritz Swart, Buyer for Water products at Builders, said, “What we typically see in consumer behaviour is that people will often wait for the situation to become quite dire before considering solutions. This was especially true during the bad periods of load shedding. We have already seen water outages in some provinces, and consumers should start planning for outages sooner rather than later. There is also the opportunity to map out what products can be purchased first over a longer period and therefore budgeted accordingly.”

A rainwater harvesting system is an effective way to conserve water and secure a reliable backup supply. This is typically done with tanks and a gutter system where rainwater is collected from a roof. The typical use for rainwater, especially when access to municipal water is cut off, and can be used to water gardens, for toilet flushing, and cleaning.

If a rainwater harvesting system is not a feasible option, Builders suggests backup tanks, which are filled with municipal water when available, as an alternative option. However, stretching the water you have stored in your tanks to see you through a water outage, planned or otherwise, can be challenging. “During load shedding, for example, people plan around the schedule, making sure their devices are powered up, food is prepared beforehand and back-up generators could be switched on,” Swart added.

“Once back up tanks are full, rationing the water available is very important,” he said. A water tank gauge, to help with monitoring rainwater levels and water usage to manage it more effectively. There are a range of water tank gauges that provide real-time information on your tank's capacity, allowing you to track your water usage and plan accordingly.

These gauges are easy to install, read and give you peace of mind and control over your water supply. Being mindful of what you use your water for when you are relying on what is a limited amount of water storage in back up tanks will help create a water saving mindset. These household tips will help consumers find meaningful ways to conserve water overall, which is good for overall supply in a water scarce country, and can reduce water bills, which is good for the pocket.

Find and fix leaks on your property To find these leaks consumers need to monitor their water bills over time - some leaks are not visible, but their extent can be felt financially. Another indicator could be a damp smell which maybe happen because of pooling of water. Leaks lead to the corrosion of elements and are commonly the biggest water wastage challenge.

According to a 2017 Green Cape Market Intelligence Report, 37% of SA’s water supply is lost through leaks. Reduce water pressure Consumers can do this by turning the stopcock lower and/or installing a flow restrictor on the main pipe connection from the water meter.

Estimates suggest that reducing water pressure by 10 psi (pounds per square inch) can save around 1-2% of water usage which translate to substantial savings over time, particularly in large households or commercial settings. Fit flow restrictors (FFR) Also known as aerators these devices are used in faucets and showerheads to control the flow of water. For indoor taps, FFRs help reduce the flow rate to less than 6 litres per minute making them an effective tool in water conservation efforts, particularly in regions facing water scarcity challenges.