JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to appoint a new presiding officer for the inquiry into disciplinary charges against SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane.

"This follows an objection raised by Mr Moyane regarding the links between Judge Kate O’Regan, who had initially been appointed as the presiding officer, and Corruption Watch, an NGO of which she is a board member," said the president's spokesperson Khusela Diko.

"While the President is certain that Judge O’Regan would have adjudicated the matter objectively and that her position did not present a conflict, he decided that it would nevertheless be important to remove any possible perception of bias."'

Diko said the president has thanked Judge O’Regan for availing herself for this public service.

"The President has duly appointed Mr Azhar Bham SC as the presiding officer for the disciplinary inquiry," said Diko.

- African News Agency