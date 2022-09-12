President Ramaphosa set to visit Jagersfontein area after dam collapse

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to visit the communities of Jagersfontein in the Free State on Monday, after the collapse of a historic deposition dam. The dam collapsed on Sunday, leading to the death of one person and the displacement of many others. The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined

Meanwhile, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has activated a National Disaster Management Centre for the affected communities. "The tailings of the abandoned local mine burst open, leading to damages to infrastructure, personal property and homes. The untold damages in and around the community of Charlesville in Jagersfontein are extensive and have negatively impacted the community," Dlamini Zuma said. The Minerals Council South Africa said it was saddened by the tragedy unfolding at Jagersfontein in the Free State after the collapse of a historic deposition dam, and it recommitted its members to the highest standards of tailings and waste rock dump management.

"The causes of the collapse of the dam at the Jagersfontein diamond mine, which was shut in the 1970s, are unknown at this stage. The loss of life and injuries sustained in the deluge from the collapsed dam, as well as the damage to homes and infrastructure, is a tragedy. The Minerals Council offers its heartfelt condolences to all those affected by these events," the council said. The council said its members have offered assistance to the government. "The Minerals Council notes that the Jagersfontein assets are not currently owned by any of its members and that it has no information about the ownership structure or the standard of management of the dumps is available at this stage," it said.

It said it engaged and contributed extensively to the review and update of South Africa’s South African National Standards (Sans) 10286 Code on Mine Residue Deposit Management in an effort to achieve alignment with International Council on Mining and Metals’ Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management. The Minerals Council said it continued to encourage its members to review their tailings management operational standards and ensure they were aligned with the Global Standard on Tailings Management. The Council said it requested its members assess their tailings management practices in accordance with the standard to determine if those were aligned and to identify possible gaps that needed to be addressed.

