Private Healthcare Group Netcare commits to reducing its reliance on non-renewable energy sources by joining the Race to zero 2050 challenge

“Netcare is humbled to be leading the continent’s private health-care response to the Race to Zero 2050 challenge of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change,” said Netcare chief executive Dr Richard Friedland, .

Private health-care group Netcare has officially committed to the UN-led Race to Zero 2050 challenge, which was announced in Paris, France this week.

In joining the Race to Zero 2050 challenge, Netcare has committed to the UN’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, and has set itself the target of halving its measurable emissions by 2030, if not sooner. This is only one of the new goals Netcare has set in progressing its environmental sustainability journey, which has achieved impressive milestones to date.

The company said reducing its reliance on non-renewable energy resources and reducing emissions across its countrywide facilities and services was strategically important to Netcare, which embarked on its environmental sustainability strategy in 2013.

Since then, Netcare had reduced its absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 11 percent, with a 46.3 percent reduction in the intensity of Scope 2 emissions per bed, and outstripped its initial 10-year target by surpassing a 24 percent reduction in energy intensity per bed well before its target date of 2023.